FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Company News
February 27, 2018 / 7:36 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel Partners With Google For Low-Cost Android Smartphones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* SAYS AIRTEL, GOOGLE TO PARTNER FOR LOW-COST ANDROID SMARTPHONES

* SAYS LAVA AND MICROMAX TO MANUFACTURE AND LAUNCH FIRST SET OF DEVICES Source text - [Airtel and Google announce partnership for low-cost smartphones powered by Android Go

Airtel to bring range of Android Go based 4G smartphones to the Indian market in partnership with handset manufacturers under its ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative

● Will accelerate the development of low cost smartphone ecosystem and compatible apps in the world’s second largest mobile market and help more people get online ● Lava and Micromax to manufacture and launch the first set of devices]

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.