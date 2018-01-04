BRIEF-Bharti Airtel Partners with Samsung To Offer Affordable Range Of 4G Smartphones

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* SAYS CO, SAMSUNG FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO OFFER AFFORDABLE RANGE OF 4G SMARTPHONES Source text: [Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, and Samsung, India's No. 1 smartphone and consumer electronics brand, today announced a strategic alliance to bring a range affordable 4G smartphone options to customers. The partnership is part of Airtel's 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' initiative, under which Airtel aims to partner device manufacturers to build an open ecosystem of affordable smartphones.]