BRIEF-Bharti Airtel says 'extremely disappointed with latest regulation on IUC'
September 20, 2017 / 3:38 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel says 'extremely disappointed with latest regulation on IUC'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Says extremely disappointed with latest regulation on IUC

* Says suggested IUC rate, which has been arrived at in a completely non-transparent fashion, benefits only one operator

* Says sharp drop in IUC rate will only help transfer part of its cost to other operators Source text: [“We are extremely disappointed with the latest regulation on the IUC, especially at a time when the industry is facing severe financial stress. The suggested IUC rate, which has been arrived at in a completely non-transparent fashion, benefits only one operator which enjoys a huge traffic asymmetry in its favour. The sharp drop in the IUC rate will only help transfer part of its cost to other operators, thereby further worsening the financial health of the industry. As part of an industry, which continues to be a critical driving force behind the economic growth in the country, we are genuinely dismayed by this decision.”] Further company coverage:

