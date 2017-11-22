FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel says ‍Tata Teleservices mobile customers to start transitioning to Airtel network​
#Company News
November 22, 2017 / 12:09 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel says ‍Tata Teleservices mobile customers to start transitioning to Airtel network​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd :

* Says ‍Tata Teleservices mobile customers to start transitioning to airtel network​

* Says ‍first batch of transition is being effected in UP (West), Bihar, and West Bengal​ Source text - Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest telecommunications services provider, and Tata Teleservices said that starting today, Tata Teleservices customers will start transitioning to the Airtel mobile network under an Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) arrangement. The first batch of the transition is being effected in UP (West), Bihar, and West Bengal. Further company coverage:

