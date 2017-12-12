BRIEF-BHEL Commissions Coal-Fired Power Project In Indonesia

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:

* SAYS BHEL COMMISSIONS COAL-FIRED POWER PROJECT IN INDONESIA Source text:

New Delhi, December 12: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has achieved yet another milestone in the South East Asian region with the successful commissioning of a 54 MW coal-fired captive power project in Indonesia. The 3x18 MW power project located at Sangatta, East Kalimantan, Indonesia has been set up by BHEL for PT Citra Kusuma Perdana (PT CKP) for their coal-mining operations.