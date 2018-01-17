BRIEF-BHEL Gets 28 Bln-Rupee EPC Order For Setting Up Thermal Power Project In Maharashtra

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:

* GETS 28 BILLION-RUPEE EPC ORDER FOR SETTING UP 660 MW SUPERCRITICAL THERMAL POWER PROJECT IN MAHARASHTRA Source text: [New Delhi, January 17: Against stiff International Competitive Bidding (ICB), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won a prestigious order for setting up a 660 MW coal-based thermal power project with supercritical parameters in Maharashtra. Valued at over Rs.2,800 Crore, the project will be set up as an expansion project (Unit 6) of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO)’s Bhusawal Thermal Power Station (TPS) in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra.] Further company coverage: