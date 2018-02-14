FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Company News
February 14, 2018 / 7:53 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-BHEL Gets 5.60 Bln Rupees Order For Emission Control Equipment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:

* SAYS BHEL GETS 5.60 BILLION RUPEES ORDER FOR EMISSION CONTROL EQUIPMENT Source text: [Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has bagged a major order, valued at Rs. 560 Crore, for supply and installation of the Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system from NTPC for 2x490 MW National Capital Power Station (NCPS) at Dadri in Uttar Pradesh. The order has been secured by BHEL against stiff competition from Indian and multinational companies.] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.