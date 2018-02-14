BRIEF-BHEL Gets 5.60 Bln Rupees Order For Emission Control Equipment

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:

* SAYS BHEL GETS 5.60 BILLION RUPEES ORDER FOR EMISSION CONTROL EQUIPMENT Source text: [Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has bagged a major order, valued at Rs. 560 Crore, for supply and installation of the Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system from NTPC for 2x490 MW National Capital Power Station (NCPS) at Dadri in Uttar Pradesh. The order has been secured by BHEL against stiff competition from Indian and multinational companies.] Further company coverage: