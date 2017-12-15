FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BHEL Gets 73 Bln Rupee EPC Contract For Power Project In Tamil Nadu
December 15, 2017 / 8:31 AM / in a day

BRIEF-BHEL Gets 73 Bln Rupee EPC Contract For Power Project In Tamil Nadu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:

* BHEL GETS 73 BILLION RUPEE EPC CONTRACT FOR 1,320 MW SUPERCRITICAL POWER PROJECT IN TAMIL NADU Source text: [Against stiff International Competition Bidding (ICB), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won an order for setting up a 1,320 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Project (TPP) in Tamil Nadu. Valued at over Rs.7,300 Crore, the order for setting up the 2x660 MW Udangudi TPP has been placed on BHEL by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO).] Further company coverage:

