Sept 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Bic Camera Inc is expected to report an operating profit of about 22 billion yen ($194 million) for the year ended in August - Nikkei‍​

* Bic Camera Inc sales likely rose 1% to roughly 790 billion yen for the year ended in August, short of the 800 billion yen guidance - Nikkei