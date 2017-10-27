FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BIC Cello (India) to set up writing instruments facility at Vapi, Gujarat​
October 27, 2017 / 9:24 AM / in a day

BRIEF-BIC Cello (India) to set up writing instruments facility at Vapi, Gujarat​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - BIC Cello (India) Pvt. Ltd:

* To set up writing instruments facility at Vapi in Gujarat​

* ‍Investment in new facility is 2.10 billion rupees; facility to produce 400 million units by 2019 ​

* Says proposed facility is expected to become operational by end of 2018​ Source text: [BIC Cello (India) Pvt. Ltd., India’s No. 1 brand and manufacturer of writing instruments, will set up its largest writing instruments facility at Vapi in Gujarat. The pens’ manufacturing unit will be BIC Cello’s largest and its parent company Société BIC’s largest stationary facility in Asia. The proposed factory at an approximate investment of INR 210 crore will have a built-up area of 30,000 square meters constructed on 28 acres. The proposed facility is expected to become operational by end of 2018.]

