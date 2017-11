Nov 13 (Reuters) - BID CORPORATION LTD:

* TRADING FOR Q1 OF 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR HAS BEEN REASONABLY POSITIVE (MEASURED IN HOME CURRENCIES) IN CORE FOODSERVICE BUSINESSES​

* ‍CURRENCY VOLATILITY CONTINUES TO IMPACT BIDCORP'S RAND TRANSLATED RESULTS, WITH NEGATIVE CONSTANT CURRENCY IMPACT OF ABOUT 2.0% (TO END OF OCT 2017)