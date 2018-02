BRIEF-Bid Corporation Says HY HEPS rises 8.6 Pct​

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bid Corporation Ltd:

* HY ‍CONTINUING HEPS +8,6%​

* ‍DECLARED AN INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND OF 280,0 CENTS PER SHARE, A 12,0% INCREASE ON F2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND​

* HY ‍NET DEBT IS R3,4 BILLION​

* HY ‍NET REVENUE OF R61,5 BILLION (H1F2017: R57,1 BILLION) GREW BY 7,7%​

* ‍BRIAN JOFFE WILL RETIRE FROM BIDCORP CHAIRMANSHIP ON MARCH 31 2018, BUT REMAINS ON AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* HY ‍GROUP TRADING PROFIT INCREASED BY 8,9% TO R3,0 BILLION​

* ‍STEPHEN KOSEFF, INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, AGREED TO ASSUME ROLE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31 2018​

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM FOODSERVICE BUSINESSES (HEPS) INCREASED BY 8,6% TO 640,0 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍IN SHORT TERM, CHALLENGES OF INFRASTRUCTURAL INVESTMENT IN AUSTRALIA AND DAIRY PRICING VOLATILITY PARTICULARLY IN ASIA WILL FAVOURABLY RESOLVE​