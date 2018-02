Feb 27 (Reuters) - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp:

* BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORP ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.62

* Q4 SALES $242.9 MILLION VERSUS $266.3 MILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES FELL 9.4 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* ‍FOR FISCAL 2018 Q1, COMPANY EXPECTS SAME STORE SALES TO BE IN NEGATIVE HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE​

* ‍FOR FISCAL 2018 Q1, COMPANY EXPECTS LOSS PER SHARE TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.06 TO $0.14​

* ‍FOR FY 2018 , COMPANY CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES OPENING APPROXIMATELY EIGHT NEW STORES AND CLOSING APPROXIMATELY THREE STORES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: