July 11 (Reuters) - Big Rock Brewery Inc:

* Big Rock Brewery Inc. Announces appointment of new president and CEO

* Says wayne arsenault appointed ceo and president

* Big rock brewery inc says feit will continue as interim ceo until wayne's arrival and will continue as cfo thereafter

* Big rock brewery inc - ‍arsenault previously served as chief executive officer of corey nutrition company inc​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: