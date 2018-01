Jan 10 (Reuters) - Big Yellow Group Plc:

* ‍SAYS FOR Q3 GROUP‘S REVENUE INCREASED BY 8.0% COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR, AND IS UP 6.7% FOR YEAR TO DATE​

* Q3 ‍REVENUE OF £29.6 M​LN VERSUS £27.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)