BRIEF-Bigben Interactive H1 net result rises to ‍​4.2 million euros

Nov 20 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA:

* H1 CURRENT OPERATIONAL RESULT EUR 6.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET RESULT EUR ‍​4.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍PROSPECTS: CONFIRMING GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY TARGETS​

* SEES ‍IN 2ND HALF OF FY 2017/2018, BIGBEN INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MOMENTUM GENERATED BY ITS THREE BUSINESSES​

* H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​110.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 84.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES ‍CONFIRMS ITS 2017/2018 TARGETS WITH SALES BETWEEN EUR 235 AND 245 MILLION AND A CURRENT OPERATING PROFITABILITY IN EXCESS OF 7%​

* DECIDED TO DISTRIBUTE AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF € 0.10 PER SHARE

* ‍ANTICIPATES A SHARP SALES INCREASE IN FIRST HALF OF FY 2018/19​

* ‍CONFIRMS TARGETS OF ITS "BIGBEN 2020" PLAN: SALES IN EXCESS OF EUR 280 MILLION AND A CURRENT OPERATING PROFITABILITY OF 9%