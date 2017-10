BRIEF-Bigben Interactive Q1 sales up 23.9% at EUR 47.1 mln

July 24 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA

* REG-BIGBEN INTERACTIVE : 1ST QUARTER SALES OF FY 2017/2018: € 47.1 M, UP 23.9 %

* ‍TARGETS FY 2019/2020 ARE CONFIRMED WITH SALES EXCEEDING 280 MEUR AND A RESULT FROM CURRENT OPERATIONS OF 9%​

* ‍RAISE ITS FY 2017/2018 SALES TARGET FROM 235 MEUR TO 245 MEUR​

* FOR 2017/2018 ‍CONFIRM A RESULT FROM CURRENT OPERATIONS EXCEEDING 7.0% AGAINST 5.3% ACHIEVED IN FY 2016/2017​

* ‍TAKEN A MINORITY STAKE OF 24.99% IN CAPITAL OF KYLOTONN​

* STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS WITH SONY WILL BE CONTINUED AND ENHANCED BY NEW AGREEMENTS

* IN ‍Q2 2017/2018, GAMING BUSINESS EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM LAUNCH OUTCAST AND WRC7 GAMES

* IN ‍Q2 2017/2018, GAMING BUSINESS EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM RELEASE OF HUNTING SIMULATOR ACROSS NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)