Nov 14 (Reuters) - BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AG

* ‍SALES IN CURRENT FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 ARE BELOW EXPECTATIONS

* IS REDUCING FY 2017 SALES FORECAST TO A RANGE OF EUR 325 MILLION TO EUR 330 MILLION

* BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES - ‍FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX WILL BE AT LOWER END OF PREVIOUS FORECAST RANGE OF EUR 30 TO 40 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)