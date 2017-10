Oct 3(Reuters) - Bike O & Co Ltd

* Says it will transfer parking lot business to a new unit, which will be established on Nov. 30

* Says it will sell entire shares of the new unit to Meitetsu Kyosho.Co.Ltd. after business transfer, for 780 million yen

* Effective Nov. 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZTm9Vt

