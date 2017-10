Oct 3 (Reuters) - BILENDI SA

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​0.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR ‍​1.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR FY, BILENDI REAFFIRMS ITS TARGET OF DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH‍​

* FOR FY, BILENDI REAFFIRMS OPERATING PROFITABILITY GROWTH Source text: bit.ly/2xcNHou Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)