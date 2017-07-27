BRIEF-Bilia Q2 net profit down yr/yr, sees slightly better service demand ahead

July 27 (Reuters) - Bilia

* Q2 net turnover amounted to SEK 7,189 m (6,433).

* Q2 operational earnings amounted to SEK 261 m (240).

* Q2 profit for period was SEK 183 m (193) and earnings per share SEK 1.80 (1.90).

* Says we expect that demand for our cars will be at same level during Q3 of 2017, while demand for service will be slightly better compared with same quarter last year

* Says operating cash flow was at a lower level compared with previous quarters, but its financial position remains strong