Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bilia Ab says:

* Signs new lease agreement with Fabege, guaranteeing its important location in Stockholm.,

* Annual costs of facility, rent plus operating expenses, are expected to increase by SEK 15 mln, which is equivalent to about 0.8 per cent of turnover of Haga Norra operation.

* Facility is expected to be finished in 2020 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)