Nov 6 (Reuters) -

* Bill Ackman on CNBC says he will keep ADP shares if he wins or loses the vote on Tuesday‍​

* Bill Ackman on CNBC says ADP is trading higher because of our involvement‍​

* Bill Ackman on CNBC says neither side knows who will win ADP vote‍​

* Bill Ackman on CNBC says‍​ Chipotle is the least optimized quick service restaurant