FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
BRIEF-Bill Barrett Corp provides commodity price and derivatives update
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 19, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Bill Barrett Corp provides commodity price and derivatives update

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp

* Bill Barrett Corporation provides commodity price and derivatives update

* Bill Barrett Corp - ‍expects to realize a cash commodity derivative gain of $6.2 million in Q2 due to positive derivative positions​

* Bill Barrett Corp - Company expects to realize a cash commodity derivative gain of $6.2 million in Q2 due to positive derivative positions

* Bill Barrett -For Q2 of 2017, West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices averaged $48.29 per barrel

* Bill Barrett -For Q2 of 2017, northwest pipeline natural gas prices averaged $2.67 per mmbtu and nymex natural gas prices averaged $3.19 per MMBTU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.