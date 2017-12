Dec 1 (Reuters) - Billabong International Ltd:

* ‍INDICATIVE AND NON-BINDING PROPOSAL RECEIVED FROM BOARDRIDERS, INC.​

* ‍BOARD DECIDED TO GRANT DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BOARDRIDERS TO ENABLE BOARDRIDERS TO PUT A FORMAL PROPOSAL TO BILLABONG​

* PROPOSAL ‍AT A PRICE OF $1.00 CASH PER SHARE, VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: