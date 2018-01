Jan 5 (Reuters) - Billabong International Ltd:

* ENTERED SCHEME IMPLEMENTATION DEED WITH BOARDRIDERS, INC; BOARDRIDERS TO BUY ALL OF SHARES IN BILLABONG​

* ‍SCHEME CONSIDERATION OF A$1.00 PER SHARE REPRESENTS AN IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF A$380 MILLION​

* CO CONFIRMS THAT IT EXPECTS GROUP‘S FY18 EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE BETWEEN LAST YEAR‘S EBITDA OF $51.1 MILLION AND $54 MILLION

* BILLABONG DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMEND SCHEME

* OAKTREE'S SHARES WILL NOT BE ACQUIRED UNDER SCHEME