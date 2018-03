March 8 (Reuters) - BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR AS:

* TARGETS 20% GROWTH IN 2018

* PLANS TO MAKE 750 MILLION LIRA INVESTMENT IN 2018 AND TO OPEN 730 NEW STORES WITH 4,500 NEW EMPLOYMENTS

* SEES EBITDA MARGIN GROWTH 5 PERCENT FOR 2018

* SEES SALES GROWTH 20 PERCENT FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)