Feb 2 (Reuters) - BIM says in a statement it sold 4.24 pct of Elior to Fonds Strategique de Paricipations:

* BIM RETAINS 23.07 PERCENT STAKE AFTER THE SALE, REMAINING REFERENCE SHAREHOLDER

* BIM AND ITS FOUNDER ROBERT ZOLADE WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT ELIOR DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY