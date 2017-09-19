FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bin Chuan Enterprise to issue 10 mln new shares
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 19, 2017 / 8:31 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Bin Chuan Enterprise to issue 10 mln new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bin Chuan Enterprise Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 10 million new shares of the company to raise fund for bank loan payment and working capital supplement

* New shares with par value of T$10 per share and issue price is between T$30 and T$40

* 15 percent of the new shares will be offered to the company’s employees

* 10 percent of the new shares will be offered through public offering

* Remaining 75 percent will be offered to the existing shareholders

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/auMxW5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.