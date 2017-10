BRIEF-BinckBank Q3 net interest income amounts to ‍​7.6 million euros

Oct 23 (Reuters) - BINCKBANK NV:

* Q3 TOTAL INCOME FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES EUR ‍​35.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 35.4 MILLION IN Q2

* ‍ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR 17YTD EUR 0.36 (16YTD EUR 0.34) AND FOR 17Q3 EUR 0.13​

* ‍NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED IN 2017 DUE TO INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE RIGHTS​

* END-Q3 CAPITAL RATIO OF ‍​30.7 PERCENT VERSUS 33.2 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR ‍​7.6 MILLION

* Q3 ADJUSTED NET RESULT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR ‍​ 9.0 MILLION

* END-Q3 CAPITAL RATIO OF ‍​30.7 PERCENT