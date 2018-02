Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bingo Group Holdings Ltd:

* UNIT BINGO MOVIE AND LECHUANG ENTERED INTO JV AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO FORMATION OF JV CO

* JV CO TO BE OWNED AS TO 49% BY BINGO MOVIE AND AS TO 51% BY LECHUANG

* BINGO MOVIE WILL ENTER INTO OF LOAN AGREEMENT WITH JV CO TO LEND NOT LESS THAN HK$25 MILLION AND NOT MORE THAN HK$35 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: