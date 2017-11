Nov 15 (Reuters) - Bio-key International Inc:

* Biometric ID provider Bio-Key’S Q3 revenues rose 118% to $0.9m

* Q3 revenue rose 118 percent to $942,000

* Qtrly loss per share $0.28 ‍​

* Reaffirming low-end of previous revenue guidance range of $6 million, which would represent year-over-year growth of about 100%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: