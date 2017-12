Dec 29 (Reuters) - Bio Path Holdings Inc:

* BIO-PATH HOLDINGS PROVIDES CLINICAL UPDATE AND 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK

* BIO PATH HOLDINGS INC - ‍ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF ITS PHASE 2A CLINICAL STUDY OF PREXIGEBERSEN FOR TREATMENT OF CHRONIC MYELOID LEUKEMIA​

* BIO PATH HOLDINGS INC - INTENDS TO INITIATE A PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF BP1002 IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: