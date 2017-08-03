FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Bio-Rad reports Q2 earnings per share $0.17
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Bio-Rad reports Q2 earnings per share $0.17

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bio Rad Laboratories Inc-

* Bio-Rad reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 sales $504.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $515.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bio Rad Laboratories Inc - for full year 2017, company continues to anticipate currency-neutral organic sales growth of approximately 4 percent,

* Bio Rad Laboratories - lowering estimate for currency-neutral operating profit for fy2017 from 7 percent of sales to now be in 6 to 6.5 percent range​

* Bio Rad Laboratories Inc - ‍addition of recently acquired raindance technologies could add up to another 1 percent of growth in sales for FY 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.