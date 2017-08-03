BRIEF-Bio-Rad reports Q2 earnings per share $0.17

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bio Rad Laboratories Inc-

* Bio-Rad reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 sales $504.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $515.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bio Rad Laboratories Inc - for full year 2017, company continues to anticipate currency-neutral organic sales growth of approximately 4 percent,

* Bio Rad Laboratories - lowering estimate for currency-neutral operating profit for fy2017 from 7 percent of sales to now be in 6 to 6.5 percent range​

* Bio Rad Laboratories Inc - ‍addition of recently acquired raindance technologies could add up to another 1 percent of growth in sales for FY 2017​