Feb 6 (Reuters) - Bioamber Inc:

* BIOAMBER INC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF US$10 MILLION UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING

* BIOAMBER INC - PRICED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 40 MILLION SERIES A UNITS OR EQUIVALENT SERIES B UNITS AT $0.25/SERIES A UNIT & $0.24/SERIES B UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: