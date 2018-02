Feb 14 (Reuters) - Bioanalytical Systems Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* ‍FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, REVENUE AMOUNTED TO $5.4 MILLION, 13% DECREASE FROM $6.2 MILLION IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2HeJCqc) Further company coverage: