Nov 8 (Reuters) - BIOARCTIC AB

* ‍NET SALES FOR JULY-SEPT AMOUNTED TO SEK 31.5 MILLION (1.2)​

* ‍JULY-SEPT OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED TO SEK 0.6 MILLION (-10.2)​

* ‍JULY-SEPT LOSS AMOUNTED TO SEK -0.1 MILLION (-7.8)​