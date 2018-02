Feb 20 (Reuters) - BIOARCTIC AB:

* Q4 NET SALES FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO SEK 51.0 MILLION (94.4)

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED TO SEK 14.7 MILLION (97.3)

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND IS PAID FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)