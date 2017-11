Nov 29 (Reuters) - BIOCORP PRODUCTION SA:

* SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LEADING GLOBAL PLAYER SPECIALIZING IN PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS‍​

* ‍NEW PARTNERSHIP SHOULD EARN BIOCORP TENS OF MILLIONS OF EUROS IN REVENUE BY 2020-2022​

* ‍PARTNERSHIP FOR ITS NEWGUARD DEVICE​

* ‍EXTENSION OF PARTNERSHIP TO MANUFACTURING PHASE TO BE CONFIRMED AFTER 9-MONTH EVALUATION PHASE​

* ‍MARKET POTENTIAL OVER 150 MILLION UNITS​