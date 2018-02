Feb 27 (Reuters) - Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* BIOCRYST REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q4 REVENUE $3.9 MILLION VERSUS $9.0 MILLION

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TOTALED $159.0 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2017, REFLECTS INCREASE FROM $65.1 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2016

* EXPECTS ITS 2018 NET OPERATING CASH USE TO BE IN RANGE OF $67 TO $90 MILLION

* SEES 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE IN RANGE OF $85 TO $110 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: