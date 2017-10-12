BRIEF-BioDelivery sciences announces patent litigation settlement agreement with Teva

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Biodelivery Sciences International Inc

* BioDelivery Sciences announces patent litigation settlement agreement with Teva

* BioDelivery Sciences International Inc - ‍other terms of agreement are confidential​

* BioDelivery Sciences International - ‍ entered into settlement agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Actavis Laboratories Ut, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

* BioDelivery Sciences International - ‍ settlement agreement resolves BDSI’s BUNAVAIL patent litigation against Teva pending in United States district court​

* BioDelivery Sciences - ‍agreement with Teva permits Teva to first begin selling generic version of BUNAVAIL in U.S. On July 23, 2028 or earlier​