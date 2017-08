June 6 (Reuters) - BIOERA SPA:

* HAS APPROVED THE ISSUE OF A NON-CONVERTIBLE BOND LOAN "BIOERA S.P.A. - EURO 5,000,000 BOND LOAN 2017-2022 "OF A TOTAL NOMINAL AMOUNT OF UP TO EURO 5,000,000 AND AT A RATE OF 7% GROSS ANNUAL

* THE BOND ISSUE, ALSO IN MULTIPLE TRANCHES, WILL BE RESERVED FOR QUALIFIED INVESTORS Source text: reut.rs/2sNxdBC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)