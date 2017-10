Oct 18 (Reuters) - BIOFRONTERA AG

* PTA-NEWS: BIOFRONTERA AG: BIOFRONTERA ACHIEVES STRONG U.S. SALES PERFORMANCE OF AMELUZ® IN FIRST YEAR OF COMMERCIALIZATION

* ‍AMELUZ HAS BEEN ADOPTED BY 425 U.S. CUSTOMERS, GENERATING SALES OF APPROXIMATELY USD5 MILLION TO DATE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)