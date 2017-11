Nov 14 (Reuters) - BIOFRONTERA AG

* PTA-ADHOC: BIOFRONTERA AG: BIOFRONTERA ADJUSTS REVENUES AND EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

* ‍REVENUES IN Q3 2017 LOWER THAN EXPECTED​

* ‍NEW REVENUE FORECAST FOR FULL YEAR APPROX. EUR 12 MILLION​

* ‍TURNAROUND WITH HIGH OCTOBER 2017 REVENUES OF AROUND EUR 1.5 MILLION​

* ‍REVENUES FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS AT AROUND EUR 7.3 MILLION​

* ‍ADJUSTS ITS FY FORECAST FOR CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT TO EUR -18 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)