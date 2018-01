Jan 12 (Reuters) -

* BIOFRONTERA AG FILES FOR U.S. IPO OF UP TO $21.6 MILLION – SEC FILING

* BIOFRONTERA AG - APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE FOR LISTING OF THE ADS ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “BFRA”

* BIOFRONTERA AG SAYS DAWSON JAMES SECURITIES, INC, LAKE STREET CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2EDAVDP)