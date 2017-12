Dec 19 (Reuters) - BIOFRONTERA AG:

* PTA-NEWS: BIOFRONTERA AG: BIOFRONTERA FILES INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION

BIOFRONTERA - ‍FILES INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION WITH U.S. FDA FOR PHASE III TRIAL OF AMELUZ TO TREAT BASAL CELL CARCINOMA​