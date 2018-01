Jan 18 (Reuters) - Biogaia AB:

* BIOGAIA‘S PROBIOTIC TO BE LAUNCHED IN CHINA

* SAYS HAS SIGNED AN EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH ABBOTT FOR RIGHTS TO COMMERCIALIZE BIOGAIA PROTECTIS TABS IN CHINA

* SAYS PRODUCT WILL BE CO-BRANDED UNDER BIOGAIA AND ABBOTT BRAND, LAUNCH OF PRODUCT IS PLANNED TO 2018