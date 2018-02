BRIEF-Biogen Reports Top-Line Results From Phase 2b Study Of Natalizumab In Acute Ischemic Stroke

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* BIOGEN REPORTS TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2B STUDY OF NATALIZUMAB IN ACUTE ISCHEMIC STROKE

* BIOGEN INC - PRIMARY AND SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS WERE NOT MET IN ACTION 2 STUDY

* BIOGEN INC - FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF NATALIZUMAB IN ACUTE ISCHEMIC STROKE WILL NOT BE PURSUED

* BIOGEN INC - IN MIDDLE OF 2018, BIOGEN PLANS TO INITIATE A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY OF BIIB093 IN INDIVIDUALS WITH LARGE HEMISPHERIC INFARCTION

* BIOGEN - IN PHASE 2A ACTION STUDY, SECONDARY, EXPLORATORY ENDPOINTS SUGGESTED NATALIZUMAB TREATMENT IMPROVED CLINICAL OUTCOMES VERSUS PLACEBO