Dec 22 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* BIOGEN RESPONDS TO COVERAGE RECOMMENDATION BY THE CANADIAN DRUG EXPERT COMMITTEE (CDEC) FOR SPINRAZA, THE ONLY TREATMENT APPROVED FOR TREATMENT OF 5Q SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA)

* BIOGEN - CDEC'S RECOMMENDATION DISAPPOINTS AS CLINICAL CRITERIA, CONDITIONS LIMIT PATIENTS WITH SMA THAT COULD POTENTIALLY BENEFIT FROM SPINRAZA